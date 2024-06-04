Border guards destroyed occupiers’ equipment in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
The border guards of the Revenge Brigade use bombs and kamikazes to destroy enemy positions and logistics of the occupiers.
The corresponding video was published by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
Over the past two days, UAV operators destroyed two vehicles, an MT-12 cannon, a 120-mm mortar, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers and two enemy ammunition depots in the Bakhmut direction.
