Mykolaiv paratroopers stopped Russian convoy and repelled enemy assault in Novomykhailivka district. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Tauride Brigade repelled another enemy mechanised assault near Novomykhailivka.

The corresponding video of our fighters' work was published in the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Mines, artillery, anti-tank missile systems, attack drones - all this arsenal is dismantling the Russian convoy into molecules. And the remnants of the assault group, who are running for cover in panic, are being eliminated by our aerial bombers. In the last shot, the Russian occupier manages to show an obscene gesture to the drone's camera and immediately catches a three-pointer from our pilots. Brilliant work!" the video caption reads.

