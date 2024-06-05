Enemy tank that crossed border of Ukraine, hit mine and tried to return to Russia, explodes after being hit by kamikaze drone. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed an enemy tank that had crossed the Ukrainian-Russian border a few hundred meters away.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording was published online showing the actions of the border violators and the successful attack of a Ukrainian soldier.

"A Russian tank crossed the state border with Ukraine, automatically signing its own death warrant. It traveled a few hundred meters, hit a mine, turned around, and fell victim to the pilots of the Achilles battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade. The crew is also fine - it burned down," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

