Two burning occupiers climb out of burning armored vehicle. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy armoured vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a burning Russian armoured vehicle was posted on social media. The recording shows that two of the invaders, completely engulfed in flames, managed to get out of the vehicle and walked around the field for several seconds.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

