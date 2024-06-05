ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8333 visitors online
News Video War
17 427 41

Two burning occupiers climb out of burning armored vehicle. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy armoured vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a burning Russian armoured vehicle was posted on social media. The recording shows that two of the invaders, completely engulfed in flames, managed to get out of the vehicle and walked around the field for several seconds.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

See also Censor.NET: Running away and playing dead: occupier tries in vain to avoid deadly kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO.

Author: 

Russian Army (9008) elimination (5013)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 