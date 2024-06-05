In Belgorod region, drunken Russians crush car with people with tank. VIDEO 18+

Russian soldiers in the Belgorod region ran over a car with civilians in a tank, after which the occupiers tried to escape. However, they did not think to pull off the road and were stopped by the police.

Journalist and blogger Denys Kazanskyi wrote about this on his Telegram page, Censor.NET reports.

The video posted on social media shows the body of the deceased driver in the crushed car. After the collision, the car was left in a pile of metal scrap.

