Belgorod residents stand in traffic jam and look at placed astride road Grad MLRS which shells Kharkiv region. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the occupiers shelling Kharkiv region with Grad multiple rocket launchers, which were placed on a road in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the MLRS installation blocked traffic on the road and caused a traffic jam.

As a reminder, Russian aircraft recently dropped another high-explosive bomb on the Belgorod region.

At night, a high-explosive bomb fell in the village of Rozumne in a car park. Another bomb exploded a few dozen metres away from the first, but eight hours apart.

According to the Russian media, over the past 4 days, Russia has dropped 5 bombs in the Belgorod region. Thus, in March, April, and May alone, Russian troops launched at least 33 high-explosive bombs into Russian and occupied Ukrainian territories.

TheBM-21 Grad MLRS is a 122 mm multiple launch rocket system. It was developed in the USSR, it was produced on the basis of the Ural-375 truck chassis with a 2B5 launcher. The BM-21 Grad is a development of the Katyusha multiple rocket launcher from World War II.

