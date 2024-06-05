Soldiers of the 93rd SMB attack enemy tank, which later explodes on anti-tank mine. VIDEO

Drone operators of the Black Raven unit of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" attacked an occupier's tank at night. The enemy crew decided to flee the battlefield and hit an anti-tank mine.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

