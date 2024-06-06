Soldier of 3rd SAB with call sign Kos jokes on his hospital bed after heavy fighting and being wounded: "This is everyday life of draft dodger". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing fragments of the 3rd SAB's battles with the occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made with a camera mounted on the ammunition of a soldier with the call sign Kos. The Ukrainian soldier, who was recording the combat work of his unit, was injured during one of the battles and, after receiving medical care, was transferred to hospital.

"A video excerpt from an intense assault by a soldier of the Third Assault Brigade, Kos friend. During the next combat engagement, he was wounded, but the medics immediately provided emergency assistance. Kos's friend managed to bust the f#ck out of lots of Russians, and his comrades continued to hold their positions steadfastly. Heavy field battles against the enemy, who outnumbered them three to one, are in the video of the 2nd Company of the 1st Assault Battalion of the Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Foul language!

