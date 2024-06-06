ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8232 visitors online
News Video War
5 756 5

Occupier unsuccessfully tried to fight off kamikaze drone of 72nd SMB with stones. VIDEO

The Russian occupier tried to fight off the kamikaze drone with stones, but was eliminated by the operators of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Russian invader, armed only with shovel, runs away from kamikaze drone in vain. VIDEO

Author: 

72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (67) drones (2342)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 