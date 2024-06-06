Occupier unsuccessfully tried to fight off kamikaze drone of 72nd SMB with stones. VIDEO
The Russian occupier tried to fight off the kamikaze drone with stones, but was eliminated by the operators of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
