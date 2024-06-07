ENG
Ten bodies of occupiers lie in bushes after hit of Ukrainian mine. VIDEO 18+

Mortar launchers of the First Separate Battalion of the 36th Marine Brigade killed ten occupiers with one shot.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the sniper shot by the marines was posted on social media.

"Excellent efficiency! The mortar crew of the 1st separate battalion of the 36th Marine Brigade eliminated ten Russian occupiers with one shot. They could have been sunbathing in Turkey on the sand, but now they are lying down under bushes, killed by mortar fire in the Vovchansk district of Kharkiv region. Isn't it beautiful?" the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

