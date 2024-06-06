Counterattack by marines of 36th brigade in Vovchansk: two companies of invaders were almost destroyed, two commanders were captured. VIDEO

Marines of the 36th Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi successfully counterattacked the occupiers in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, and captured six occupants.

According to Censor.NET, two assault company commanders, who were almost completely eliminated as a result of successful counterattacks, are among the prisoners.

"Ukrainian marines defeated Russian attack aircraft in Vovchansk. Two assault company commanders and four soldiers surrendered during a counterattack by the 36th Marine Brigade. The two Russian assault companies were almost completely destroyed, and both company commanders surrendered wounded along with the rest of their soldiers. Those who were smart enough to raise their hands survived. It is a sure victory for the soldiers of the 36th Brigade," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

