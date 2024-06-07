Results of drones’ work of 43rd Brigade in Kupiansk direction: seven enemy IFVs and occupier motorcyclist are destroyed. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Heavenly Mara" unit of the 43rd separate mechanized brigade have hit many targets in the Kupiansk direction of the frontline with drones in recent days. Among them are seven enemy infantry fighting vehicles, several occupiers' underground shelters, a "loaf" and, of course, a motorcyclist.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

