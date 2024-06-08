The border guards destroyed the latest enemy video surveillance systems. VIDEO

The State Border Guard Service's aerial reconnaissance destroyed the latest enemy video surveillance systems "Murom" and "Pergam", a signal amplifier for enemy drones "Incubator", as well as the occupiers' electronic intelligence equipment.

According to Censor.NET, the equipment allowed the enemy to detect the positions of the Ukrainian military and adjust artillery strikes on our border.

