Zelenskyy: Russian army failed to implement their Kharkiv operation. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his traditional evening address

"Today I spoke with the Chief of the General Staff about the situation in general. A very significant result is that the Russian army failed to implement their Kharkiv operation. We are now restraining them as much as possible and destroying Russian units that enter our land and terrorize the Kharkiv region. The direction has been reinforced. And it will be further strengthened.

There was also a report on Donetsk areas, where it is most difficult.

We are also working to provide more reserves for our army. Now, thanks to the talks and meetings in France, we have new solutions for Ukrainian defense - from France and the United States. Thank you, friends! ... Our combat aviation and electronic warfare will also have more capabilities. I thank France and Emmanuel personally for his initiative and support of our proposals to train our soldiers and provide for our brigades. Together, we are preparing a new systematic framework for training Ukrainian army units.

I would also like to recognize our units that have proved to be the best in combat this week. The 36th Separate Marine Brigade and the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv sector. Thank you! In the Donetsk region, I thank all the soldiers and commanders of the 55th separate artillery brigade. They are always effective! According to this week's results, I would like to give special mention to the DIU soldiers, namely the Group 13 unit and the Shaman special unit. Well done! And our soldiers of the Security Service of Ukraine - the Special Operations Centre "A", the departments of counterintelligence and military counterintelligence. Thank you! Each unit of destroyed Russian equipment, each Russian loss is a plus to the guarantees of our Ukrainian independence," Zelenskyy said.