Fighters of 3rd SAB eliminated the enemy infantry and destroyed IFV, "Rapir" gun of occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Using a UAV, the fighters of the Revenge Group of the 1st mech battalion of the 3rd separate assault brigade tracked the movement of enemy IFVs, buggies, and LATs. The warriors launched FPV drones in pursuit and destroyed three pieces of equipment. Our defenders also destroyed an MT-12 Rapier cannon in the Kharkiv region.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
