Border guards hit two hideouts of occupiers and ammunition warehouse in Serebrianskyi forest in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Border guards struck at the occupiers in the Luhansk region. In the Serebriansky forest, they struck an ammunition warehouse and two hideouts of the Russian invaders.

This was stated by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor, Censor.NET reports.

"Mavic drone operators are constantly conducting aerial reconnaissance of enemy positions and targeting them with UAV drops," the publication added.

