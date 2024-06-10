Explosion in Samara, Russia: "Drone is flying - ground is shaking. This is how it is, Sania - in peacetime, f**k, drone has hit again". VIDEO
Explosions were heard in Samara, Russia, and a fire was seen in one of the city's districts.
According to Censor.NET, video footage showing a column of smoke at the site of the explosion was published online. Local residents claim that it exploded and caught fire after the arrival of a kamikaze drone.
Warning: Strong language!
