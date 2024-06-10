ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11596 visitors online
News Video War
17 928 37

Explosion in Samara, Russia: "Drone is flying - ground is shaking. This is how it is, Sania - in peacetime, f**k, drone has hit again". VIDEO

Explosions were heard in Samara, Russia, and a fire was seen in one of the city's districts.

According to Censor.NET, video footage showing a column of smoke at the site of the explosion was published online. Local residents claim that it exploded and caught fire after the arrival of a kamikaze drone.

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: Powerful explosions occurred in occupied Crimea. PHOTO

Author: 

explosion (1525) Russia (11792) drones (2369)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 