Soldiers of "Skala" battalion, supported by American "Bradley" infantry fighting vehicle, are storming occupiers’ positions. VIDEO of battle
A video was published online showing the assault on enemy positions by the soldiers of the 425th separate assault battalion "Skala".
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers successfully completed a combat mission and captured eight invaders.
"Donetsk region. The assault on Russian positions with fire support from American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and infantry. The bravery and skill of the soldiers of the 425th separate assault battalion "Skala" is off the charts: as a result, the positions were returned to Ukrainian control, 8 occupiers were captured, and the "two hundredth" have not even been counted yet," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
