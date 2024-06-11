Occupier hides in building in vain from border guards’ drone in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv direction, the occupier tried to hide in a building from a drone of the "Steel Frontier" border guards, but our soldiers eliminated him.
This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password