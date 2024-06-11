ENG
Occupier hides in building in vain from border guards’ drone in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupier tried to hide in a building from a drone of the "Steel Frontier" border guards, but our soldiers eliminated him.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

