We will not inherit this war, but will end it on our own terms, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine will not inherit the war with Russia, but intends to end it on its own terms.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, Censor.NET reports.

"We will not leave it (the war - Ed.) as a legacy. We will end this war. We will end it in the interests of Ukraine and in the interests of the whole of Europe, of all of us," Zelenskyy said.

"We will finish it on our own terms, terms that are understandable to any ordinary person on this land," the head of state added.

