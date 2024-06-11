ENG
Cameraman of Russia 24 TV channel blown up on mine near Belgorod: propagandists were filming story about "how not to blow up on mine". VIDEO

In the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, a group of four people were hit by a mine. They were three Russian soldiers and a cameraman of the propaganda TV channel Russia 24.

The explosion occurred when the Russians were trying to defuse the mine. The cameraman was supposed to film this process, Censor.NET reports.

