Ukrainian defenders destroyed occupier’s tank in Russia. VIDEO
In Russia, in the village of Murom in the Shebekino district of the Belgorod region, pilots of the Perun company of the 42nd separate mechanised brigade destroyed an occupier's tank.
The corresponding video of our soldiers' work was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password