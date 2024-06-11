ENG
Ukrainian defenders destroyed occupier’s tank in Russia. VIDEO

In Russia, in the village of Murom in the Shebekino district of the Belgorod region, pilots of the Perun company of the 42nd separate mechanised brigade destroyed an occupier's tank.

The corresponding video of our soldiers' work was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

