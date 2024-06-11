Reconnaissance men destroy Russian infantry and equipment in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers continue to defend the Kharkiv region. Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Ghost unit showed how to destroy enemy infantry and equipment.

The video of the work of our defenders was published by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The scouts turn the enemy's manpower into lifeless and powerless, destroy Russian surveillance equipment, find the occupiers' armoured vehicles disguised in the forest and immediately launch targeted attacks on them," the military added in the publication.

