Defense forces repelled enemy assault, eliminating group of invaders in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

A group of Russian occupiers came almost close to Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsk direction, throwing grenades at them and preparing for an assault.

The published video shows Ukrainian infantrymen fighting back, engaging in combat and killing two Russian assaultmen, Censor.NET reports.

Thanks to a perfectly calibrated crew, the soldiers of the artillery battalion of the 47th separate mechanized brigade, using the American Paladin self-propelled artillery system, accurately destroyed the Russian assault group without touching our trench.

"The most accurate strike, and there are 8 corpses of Russian occupants in front of our position, the position is saved," the post added.

liquidation (2378) assaul (166) 47 SMBr (193)
