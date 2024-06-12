Explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk. VIDEO
Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Donetsk.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant videos are posted on social media.
The occupiers claimed that air defence systems were operating, and smoke was visible over the city.
Read: In occupied Donetsk, airstrike on Paradise restaurant, where Russian invaders celebrated "DPR day": At least 5 people killed. VIDEO + PHOTOS
