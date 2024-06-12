In occupied Kerch, local radio station broadcasts Ukrainian patriotic music: "Imagine there is Khokhlyak song on radio". VIDEO
In the temporarily occupied Kerch, unknown persons interfered with the work of a local radio station and played Ukrainian patriotic songs.
According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the updated radio broadcast was posted on social media.
