ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9326 visitors online
News Video War
11 165 19

In occupied Kerch, local radio station broadcasts Ukrainian patriotic music: "Imagine there is Khokhlyak song on radio". VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Kerch, unknown persons interfered with the work of a local radio station and played Ukrainian patriotic songs.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the updated radio broadcast was posted on social media.

Read more: Ferry crossing in Kerch has not resumed operation after attack on May 30 - Pletenchuk

Author: 

Kerch (29) radio (15) hacker (147)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 