Soldiers of SAM regiment shot down enemy target in sky: "There is launch!". VIDEO
Soldiers from the 1129th Surface-to-Air-Misile Regiment of Bila Tserkva showed how they hit an enemy target in the sky with the Osa SAM.
The video was published on the DeepState telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
