Soldiers of SAM regiment shot down enemy target in sky: "There is launch!". VIDEO

Soldiers from the 1129th Surface-to-Air-Misile Regiment of Bila Tserkva showed how they hit an enemy target in the sky with the Osa SAM.

The video was published on the DeepState telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Our fighters eliminated group of occupiers in landings and dugouts with accurate ammunition drops. VIDEO

