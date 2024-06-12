Our fighters eliminated group of occupiers in landings and dugouts with accurate ammunition drops. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 60th separate mechanised Inhulets brigade eliminated the occupiers with accurate ammunition drops from a drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the aerial bombers was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel.
