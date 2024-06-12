ENG
Occupier picks up Ukrainian kamikaze drone, after what it immediately detonates. VIDEO

Operators of the Wild Division unit of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade eliminated the occupier with a kamikaze drone.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

