Wounded Russian occupier makes sign of cross before dying on Ukrainian soil. VIDEO

The pilots of the 79th Air Assault Brigade's attack drones eliminated a group of Russian occupiers trying to storm our positions. One of them even remembered God in the face of death and began to make a sign of cross.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

