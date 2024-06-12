Wounded Russian occupier makes sign of cross before dying on Ukrainian soil. VIDEO
The pilots of the 79th Air Assault Brigade's attack drones eliminated a group of Russian occupiers trying to storm our positions. One of them even remembered God in the face of death and began to make a sign of cross.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
