Russian man was torn apart after being hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian soldiers patrolling the area from a drone spotted two Russian soldiers. The FPV drone managed to eliminate one of the invaders, while the other one left the body of his accomplice and fled.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the moment of the occupier's destruction was posted on social media.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

