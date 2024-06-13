ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9399 visitors online
News Video War
20 579 48

Russian man was torn apart after being hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian soldiers patrolling the area from a drone spotted two Russian soldiers. The FPV drone managed to eliminate one of the invaders, while the other one left the body of his accomplice and fled.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the moment of the occupier's destruction was posted on social media.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: National Guard eliminates occupiers’ troops in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9067) liquidation (2386)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 