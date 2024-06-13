Russian man was torn apart after being hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+
Ukrainian soldiers patrolling the area from a drone spotted two Russian soldiers. The FPV drone managed to eliminate one of the invaders, while the other one left the body of his accomplice and fled.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the moment of the occupier's destruction was posted on social media.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password