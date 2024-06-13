ENG
She waved her passport to drone on Antonivskyi Bridge: Defence forces evacuate woman from occupied Oleshky in Kherson region. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have evacuated a woman who fled from the occupied Oleshky in Kherson region. This was possible thanks to a drone.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published by RIA Melitopol.

The woman managed to get to the broken Antonivskyi Bridge. There, she was spotted by a drone, to which she waved her Ukrainian passport.

Later, the Defence Forces evacuated her to Kherson by boat.

