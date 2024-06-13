She waved her passport to drone on Antonivskyi Bridge: Defence forces evacuate woman from occupied Oleshky in Kherson region. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have evacuated a woman who fled from the occupied Oleshky in Kherson region. This was possible thanks to a drone.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published by RIA Melitopol.
The woman managed to get to the broken Antonivskyi Bridge. There, she was spotted by a drone, to which she waved her Ukrainian passport.
Later, the Defence Forces evacuated her to Kherson by boat.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password