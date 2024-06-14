"Destroyed 2500 enemy infantrymen and 300 pieces of equipment in 8 months": unique record of 47th Brigade UAV company. VIDEO

The operators of the company of striking unmanned aerial vehicles (RUBpAK) from the 47th Brigade of the "Magura" set a combat record: over eight months of fighting, a hundred fighters eliminated more than 2,500 enemy infantrymen and destroyed or disabled almost 300 pieces of occupiers' equipment.

According to Censor.NET, Rustam Mustafayev, the chief sergeant of the 47th Brigade's RUBpAK, with the call sign Legion, told about the achievements of the drone operators and the hellish "kitchen" of his unit in an interview with Butusov Plus.

Read more: Kharkiv region’s defenders need to be reinforced with reserves in order not to lose favourable positions - Butusov