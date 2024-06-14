ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10845 visitors online
News Video War
5 698 2

Soldiers of 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade repelled attack of occupiers in Pokrovsk direction and destroyed eight Russian tanks and eight IFVs. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush stopped the occupiers' assault in the Pokrovsk direction and destroyed 16 enemy armoured vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video with fragments of the battle with the occupiers on their social media page.

"The other day, the "wolverines" stopped another armoured assault group of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction. As a result of the coordinated actions of the soldiers of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, in particular, scouts, artillerymen, anti-tankers, pilots of attack drones and sappers, 8 Russian tanks and 8 more infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!" reads the commentary to the video.

Watch more: Failed attempt by occupier to knock down FPV drone with water bottle. VIDEO

Author: 

Donetska region (3744) 68th separate hunting brigade (55) battles (151)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 