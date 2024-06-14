Soldiers of 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade repelled attack of occupiers in Pokrovsk direction and destroyed eight Russian tanks and eight IFVs. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush stopped the occupiers' assault in the Pokrovsk direction and destroyed 16 enemy armoured vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video with fragments of the battle with the occupiers on their social media page.

"The other day, the "wolverines" stopped another armoured assault group of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction. As a result of the coordinated actions of the soldiers of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, in particular, scouts, artillerymen, anti-tankers, pilots of attack drones and sappers, 8 Russian tanks and 8 more infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!" reads the commentary to the video.

