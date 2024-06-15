Anti-aircraft guns of the 36th SNIB destroyed Russian "Geran" in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The occupiers regularly attack Ukraine with drones: another shahed, which the Russians renamed "Geran", was recently destroyed by our fighters in the Kharkiv region.

It was targeted by anti-aircraft gunners from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinsky. The video of the destruction was posted on the unit's page, Censor.NET reports.

In the footage published, you can hear Shahed buzzing, then the anti-aircraft gunners fire a shot - and hit the target.

