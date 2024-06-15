Anti-aircraft guns of the 36th SNIB destroyed Russian "Geran" in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
The occupiers regularly attack Ukraine with drones: another shahed, which the Russians renamed "Geran", was recently destroyed by our fighters in the Kharkiv region.
It was targeted by anti-aircraft gunners from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinsky. The video of the destruction was posted on the unit's page, Censor.NET reports.
In the footage published, you can hear Shahed buzzing, then the anti-aircraft gunners fire a shot - and hit the target.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password