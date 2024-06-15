Zelenskyy and Georgian President Zurabishvili discuss bilateral cooperation and security challenges. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili on the sidelines of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

For example, Zelenskyy spoke about Russia's air terror against Ukraine's energy system and stressed that Ukraine was making every effort to restore electricity generation.

"Thank you for your participation in the Summit, it is very important for us. We are together. Thank you for your support and I express my best wishes to your country and your society. I am confident that the day will come when Ukraine and Georgia will be in the European Union - together and forever," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy met with Chilean President Borych: Implementation of Peace Formula was discussed. VIDEO

As noted, during the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation and security challenges for both countries.

The Presidents stressed that there is no alternative to European integration for Ukraine and Georgia.

Also read: Zelensky met with Chilean President Borych: Discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula