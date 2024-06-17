ENG
Over 1,000 Russian tanks destroyed by SSU: Most - in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. VIDEO

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Security Service has destroyed 1006 Russian tanks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press service.

"The largest number of enemy armoured vehicles was destroyed during fierce fighting in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Using heavy armoured vehicles, the aggressor often tried to break through the positions of Ukrainian defenders and provide cover for the occupiers' assault groups. In addition, the enemy regularly engaged tank formations to attack the fortifications of the Defence Forces in Zaporizhzhia," the statement said.

The operations were conducted jointly with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The maximum arsenal of armour-piercing weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles was used against the enemy tanks.

A large number of Russian armoured vehicles were destroyed at the initial stages of the offensive - before they started to storm Ukrainian positions. Some of the tanks were destroyed along with their crews," the Security Service added.

