Two occupiers under fire run through field after defeat of enemy armoured group in Vuhledar direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops destroyed a convoy of enemy armoured vehicles in the Vuhledar direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful battle was posted on social media. On the recording, you can see two flaming occupiers running around the field in a vain attempt to extinguish the fire.

