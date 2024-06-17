Two occupiers under fire run through field after defeat of enemy armoured group in Vuhledar direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian troops destroyed a convoy of enemy armoured vehicles in the Vuhledar direction.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful battle was posted on social media. On the recording, you can see two flaming occupiers running around the field in a vain attempt to extinguish the fire.
