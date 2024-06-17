Russians set fire to communication tower in Belgorod region to destroy flag of Ukraine installed with help of drone: "Whole tower is on hell out of fire here. Tarfu!". VIDEO

The Russian military set fire to a communication tower in the village of Bezimenne in Belgorod region to destroy a Ukrainian flag that had been installed by Ukrainian soldiers using a drone.

According to Censor.NET, in this way, the Russian army destroyed not only the Ukrainian flag but also deprived their compatriots of mobile communications.

