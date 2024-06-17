Russians set fire to communication tower in Belgorod region to destroy flag of Ukraine installed with help of drone: "Whole tower is on hell out of fire here. Tarfu!". VIDEO
The Russian military set fire to a communication tower in the village of Bezimenne in Belgorod region to destroy a Ukrainian flag that had been installed by Ukrainian soldiers using a drone.
According to Censor.NET, in this way, the Russian army destroyed not only the Ukrainian flag but also deprived their compatriots of mobile communications.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password