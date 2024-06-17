ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10806 visitors online
News Video War
8 280 17

"Ghosts of Kyiv" are working: Oleshchuk shows combat work of Ukrainian pilots. VIDEO

Air Force pilots perform dangerous missions, including destroying enemy targets in the sky.

Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk showed a video of the combat work of pilots of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Centre Air Command, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone destroys Russian BRDM-2 with troops in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Air forces (1471) Oleschuk (79)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 