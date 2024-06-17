"Ghosts of Kyiv" are working: Oleshchuk shows combat work of Ukrainian pilots. VIDEO
Air Force pilots perform dangerous missions, including destroying enemy targets in the sky.
Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk showed a video of the combat work of pilots of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Centre Air Command, Censor.NET reports.
