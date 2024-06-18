ENG
Occupier in trench holding wood log and crossing himself before accurate hit of kamikaze drone. VIDEO

An operator of the Strike Drone Company unit from the 47th Brigade eliminated an occupier who was trying to hide in a trench, holding a large wood log.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the invader holding a piece of wood in his hands, a moment before the drone attack, and making a sign of the cross.

religion (35) drones (2376) 47 SMBr (193)
