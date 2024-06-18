Ukrainian fencer Kryvytska angered Russian fencer Guchmazova by refusing to greet her: "Bitch! Why does she do that! F#ck! They can do anything! Are they f#cking crazy!?". VIDEO

Ukrainian fencer Olena Kryvytska refused to give the traditional greeting after her fight with Russian fencer Maia Guchmazova, who fenced under the Georgian flag.

According to Censor.NET, an angry Guchmazova responded to the Ukrainian woman's actions by swearing obscenely right on the sports ground.

The incident took place at the European Fencing Championships in Basel. Kryvytska won the fight with 15:9.

Warning: Foul language!

