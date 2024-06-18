Occupiers are being "torn apart" by UAV strikes of 24th SMB fighters. VIDEO
Our soldiers of the rifle battalion of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, including the pilots of the Skyfall UAV strike unit, are holding the line in Donetsk region, fighting for Chasiv Yar and destroying the Russian occupiers.
The video of the soldiers' work was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
