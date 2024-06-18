ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10534 visitors online
News Video War
9 772 12

Occupiers are being "torn apart" by UAV strikes of 24th SMB fighters. VIDEO

Our soldiers of the rifle battalion of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, including the pilots of the Skyfall UAV strike unit, are holding the line in Donetsk region, fighting for Chasiv Yar and destroying the Russian occupiers.

The video of the soldiers' work was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: 24th Brigade’s stormtroopers captured enemy positions and one occupier: "Your friends did not want to surrender. We had to blow them up". VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2407) 24th separate mechanized brigade (81)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 