FPV drone shoots down Russian attack UAV "Lancet". VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit an enemy Russian Lancet attack UAV and neutralised it.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone fight was posted on social media.

The enemy kamikaze drone was most likely damaged by an aerial explosion during its rapid descent as it approached the target.

