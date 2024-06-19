FPV drone shoots down Russian attack UAV "Lancet". VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit an enemy Russian Lancet attack UAV and neutralised it.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone fight was posted on social media.
The enemy kamikaze drone was most likely damaged by an aerial explosion during its rapid descent as it approached the target.
See also Censor.NET: A Russian man tells about the Russian army's war with Baba Yaga drones, Skynet, zoophiles, Europeans, Americans and "anti-human mind". VIDEO
