Border guards detect Russian positions in Zaporizhzhia direction and destroy them. VIDEO

Border guards destroyed three enemy positions along with several militants using FPV drones in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.

