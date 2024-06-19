"Veteran’s House" project: after rehabilitation, military personnel will be trained to become psychologists. VIDEO
The Veteran's House project has recently launched a charity programme under which veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war, their families, and women who have experienced significant traumatic experiences as a result of the Russian invasion will undergo psychological rehabilitation and then study to become psychologists at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Participation in the programme is free for all participants and is funded by Aliona Vinnytska's Foundation, at the expense of socially responsible businesses and concerned citizens.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password