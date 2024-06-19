Defense forces in Vovchansk direction struck destroyed building where occupiers were hiding. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards are destroying the occupiers in the Kharkiv region. Using a kamikaze drone in the Vovchansk direction, our fighters struck a destroyed building where the enemy was hiding. There were at least two invaders there.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.

