Defense forces in Vovchansk direction struck destroyed building where occupiers were hiding. VIDEO
Ukrainian border guards are destroying the occupiers in the Kharkiv region. Using a kamikaze drone in the Vovchansk direction, our fighters struck a destroyed building where the enemy was hiding. There were at least two invaders there.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.
