ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5012 visitors online
News Video War
10 817 32

Occupiers shortened their lives: one blew himself up with grenade, other shot himself with machine gun. VIDEO

Ukrainian drones recorded how the occupier committed suicide by blowing himself up with a grenade. Another Russian invader shot himself with an assault rifle.

The corresponding video was published on Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Fighters of 3rd SAB eliminated 250 Russian invaders in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9809) suicide_ (150)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 