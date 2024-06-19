Occupiers shortened their lives: one blew himself up with grenade, other shot himself with machine gun. VIDEO
Ukrainian drones recorded how the occupier committed suicide by blowing himself up with a grenade. Another Russian invader shot himself with an assault rifle.
The corresponding video was published on Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
