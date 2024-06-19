We are preparing solutions that will make heating season more reliable, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the current energy situation and solutions that will allow for a more confident heating season.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Today there are two more additions to the Peace Summit communiqué. The representation of the American continent, in particular Latin America, has increased. It is now officially the Organisation of American States, which unites the countries of both North and South America. As well as the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

We see the whole world as equal, and this is our ideological difference from Russia in international relations. We respect every nation and count on every voice in cooperation between nations. That is how the UN Charter is designed - to make all states matter.

Putin, on the other hand, wants only he or someone else to matter, whom he will determine. This is Russia's typical colonial view of the world, which we, together with all our partners, must break.

Today, I also held a meeting with government officials, the Office team and the NSDC Secretary on the current energy situation. We are preparing solutions that will make the heating season more reliable and give people more opportunities to get through this extremely difficult period in terms of energy, shortages and blackouts. I have instructed to provide all the details of what the state can do and the details of what specific areas of energy we need to continue to mobilise partners for," Zelenskyy said.