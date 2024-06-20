At night, unknown persons defaced graves of Da Vinci, Juice, and Petrychenko. VIDEO
At Askold's Grave in Kyiv, unknown persons desecrated the graves of Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci), Andrii Pilshchykov (Juice), and Pavlo Petrychenko.
According to Censor.NET, Alina Mikhailova, the head of the ULF medical service of the 1st separate assault battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" named after Dmytro Kotsyubaylo, wrote about this on the social network X.
"Tonight, the graves of the fallen soldiers - Da Vinci, Juice, Petrychenko - were vandalized. Families and friends will restore it. But those who did it will feel very bad, because we will find everyone," the post reads.
